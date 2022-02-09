SABC is on a drive to attract and retain top talent

Broadcaster aims to create conducive work environment to get best performances

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is on a drive to become a high-performing organisation. Inherent to enabling this, we have recently introduced an integrated talent management framework, designed to guide talent acquisition and retention initiatives, in a highly competitive environment.



In addition, the SABC Board has approved its revised Total Renumeration, Reward and Recognition initiatives aimed at improving the value proposition to our employees...