Don’t make mistake of retiring too early with meagre savings

Now’s the best time to save for your retirement

Retirement is an important issue and you need to give it due consideration. Yes, I know I sound like that schoolteacher who was always scolding you about not doing your homework, but hear me out.



The tragedy is that for most South Africans, retirement will always be out of reach. Most of us simply don’t save at all, and the few who do remain largely disengaged from the process. It doesn’t have to be like this. Planning for your retirement is enlightening and empowering. It can even be fun...