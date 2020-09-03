US riots and looting a by-product of historical and present-day inequality

In societies built on segregation, integration is perceived by those with privilege and superiority as a threat to their stable, prosperous and relatively peaceful and gated neighbourhoods.



As the presidential campaign in the US heats up, Donald Trump and the Republican Party have sought to create a binary, a simple black and white picture, between the protests and violent looting still raging across that country and the need for and absence of law and order...