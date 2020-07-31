So easy to miss plea for help from someone whose soul is crying out
I look good on paper, by any standard. If you are reading my papers, you will get a picture of academic excellence and an enviable career.
You can tell I am the rare creature who multi-tasks and delivers on the objective, even under pressure...
