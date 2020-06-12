IEC to help parliament review Electoral Act

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is ready to help parliament to review the electoral system after a landmark Constitutional Court judgment yesterday.

The apex court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional.

This means independent candidates will in future be able to stand for national and provincial elections without any affiliation to a political party.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the IEC was ready to assist parliament with a review as necessitated by the judgment.

Mamabolo said the judgment would have serious operational implications for the IEC as well as the infrastructure that had been built up over the years.

"The whole electoral system will have to come under review given this decision. We have to invest in new systems because our internal systems have always been predicated on delivering an electoral system based on a party list," Mamabolo

Mamabolo said a new wave of investment would have to be made in the electoral system.

The court declared that section 19 of the Electoral Act was unconstitutional to the extent that it required adult citizens to only be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures through their membership of political parties.