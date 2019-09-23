Ford must be forced to face music

Money is the root of all evil, goes the adage.

The aphorism seems to hold true for a company as filthy rich as Ford, which apparently is trying to block any moves to pay proper compensation to victims whose Ford Kuga SUVs were destroyed in fires between 2015 and last year.

The fires destroyed more than 80 cars, with 4,556 recalled by the US motor giant because of fire safety issue, but it now appears that the victims will not get proper compensation from Ford after it entered into "secret" talks with the National Consumer Commission.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that the SA's watchdog has made an about-turn on its stated intention to prosecute Ford after the company approached it to reach a negotiated settlement.

If a settlement is reached, the details of cases that could have been aired during Ford's prosecution at the National Consumer Tribunal will remain unknown.

The victims are not asking for too much; they only want Ford to pay what is due to them.

They also want Ford to be prosecuted. Is that asking too much?

We also want details of these cases to be laid bare before a tribunal. This scandal has been running for too long and, like the victims and their families, we want closure.

It can't be a problem for a company of Ford's stature to properly compensate the victims.