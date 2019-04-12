Next time you burn a book, know you're drawing more attention to it

At any rate, Mondli proceeds to introduce the author of the book that has become a talking point.

It is while he is talking that the crowds, now seated and a bit loose-tongued from the wines they've consumed, suddenly take off their coats to reveal Khongolose T-shirts. There are also placards that read: STRATCOM STATE.

They start toyi-toying and shouting abuse at the author of the book. Camera zooms in on three men snatching copies of the book from a shelf.

They proceed to rip pages off the books and drop them on the ground and start stomping on them with a vengeance.

Suddenly, it's a free for all. "Down with imperialist agents, down! Leave Comrade Ace alone!"

Ace, of course, is the secretary-general of Khongolose. He is the main subject of the book. He is Mr Macaphuna. In isiZulu to caphuna is to "scoop".

Those who know him well call him Mr Superbags. Because he knows how to handle bags.

Others call him Mr Ten Percent. This, because he insists on ten percent for every tender that is given out by the provincial government of the Free State.

The main thesis of the book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, is that Mr Macaphuna has been

central to state capture for a long time.

The book suggests that the gravy tendencies of Gedleyihlekisa pale into insignificance compared to Mr Macaphuna's.

People who've tried to stand in the way of Mr Macaphuna's greed, it is alleged, have long gone to the land of the ancestors. Did we hear the name Noby Ngombane? Let's not rather go there!