The riddle of chenin blanc in SA

It might perhaps not be widely known that the most planted white wine grape in South Africa is chenin blanc, and that the country is regarded to have the most plantings of the grape in the world.

Hence, South Africa produces some of the best chenin blanc wines in the world. Yet the lingering riddle is why chenin blanc wines are not very popular among local wine drinkers, who mostly favour Chardonnay, the most popular white wine not only in the country but across the world.

That being the case, many believe South Africa should promote itself to the world as the producer of the world's finest chenin blanc wines, despite the grape's origins linking back to France.

This task has been laid at the door of the Chenin Blanc Association of SA (CBA), a group of winemakers who specialise in making stellar wines crafted from the grape.

Some of the best chenin blanc wines come from areas like Stellenbosch, Swartlands, Breedekloof and especially the southern Cape coastal region.

Other than these appellations, some pockets of wineries in the Cape winelands also produce stunning chenin blanc wines - among them Kleine Zalze, Waterkloof and Avondale.