Zuma and Trump cut from the same cloth in so many ways

No matter how hard you try to avoid it, comparison between President Jacob Zuma and his American counterpart Donald Trump is inevitable, given the things they do or say both in and out of the line of duty.

They might be from two different corners of the world, two different cultures, and two different backgrounds, but they are echoes of each other, in their own peculiar way.

Trump, who inherited his riches from his father, went to university and later started a series of businesses that he continued to run into the ground - but still remained rich, which should give you an indication of how deep his father's pockets were.

Zuma, on the other hand, is a self-made man with hardly any formal education but his fox-like cunning enabled him to elbow his way to the highest office in the land. Once ensconced in that seat, he went on to surround himself with rich people who helped him feather his nest - while he gave them unlimited access to some lucrative state enterprises. When he goes into retirement, he should want for nothing - unless his reported financial ineptitude messes him up.

But let's get to a more topical and pertinent comparison. A book called Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was released last Friday, four days ahead of schedule. Immediately after the release, the publisher, Henry Holt, received a cease and desist letter from Trump's lawyers. They argued that the book contained sensitive information that might compromise state security.