Is ANC unity call yet another Zuma ploy?

If Mabuza’s unity ticket flies, what impact will it have?

What game are those ANC leaders calling for unity playing? In particular, what is David Mabuza, the Mpumalanga leader pushing for unity, trying to achieve?

His province held a provincial general council (PGC) last week and some delegates decided not to nominate President Jacob Zuma’s successor but wrote “unity” on their forms.

During that PGC, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa received 117 votes while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma got 123 votes, while 223 votes went to “unity” for the position of the party’s president.

Mabuza has been preaching unity, saying ANC members need to elect leaders that will bring unity after the conference next week. He argues that slates will further divide and kill the governing party.

Mabuza’s wish is everyone’s dream but the dynamics in the ANC may not allow for that.

There is currently a proposal on the table that members have to adopt at the conference before voting for leaders begins. It is a call for an increase of ANC top officials from six to seven or even nine. These proposal would see the ANC with two deputy presidents as well as two deputy secretaries-general.