×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

EU's proposed Russia sanctions to target oil tankers, ships moving North Korean equipment

By Julia Payne and Kate Abnett - 25 April 2024 - 12:44
The Commission is also seeking to sanction oil tankers in the so-called “shadow fleet” that move Russian oil outside the Group of Seven countries (G7) oil price cap.
The Commission is also seeking to sanction oil tankers in the so-called “shadow fleet” that move Russian oil outside the Group of Seven countries (G7) oil price cap.
Image: 123RF/ parilovv/ File photo

The European Commission is expected to propose sanctions on ships delivering North Korean military equipment to Russia as well as tankers that flout the G7 price cap on Russian oil, European Union sources said on Wednesday.

The Commission is finalising its proposal for a 14th package of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western powers have accused North Korea of supplying weapons, including ballistic missiles and munitions, to power Russia's war machine. Ukraine is increasingly outgunned, with neither side able to make significant territorial gains.

The US said in February that North Korea had delivered more than 10,000 containers of munitions and related material since September.

The Commission is also seeking to sanction oil tankers in the so-called “shadow fleet” that move Russian oil outside the Group of Seven countries (G7) oil price cap.

A document showed that 40 companies are expected to be added to its list of sanctioned entities. These include Russian companies procuring equipment for the military as well as third country companies that have sold Russia electronics, semiconductors and chips that have military uses.

The third country companies are based in the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and China and have sold EU and US-origin equipment to Russia, the document showed.

The Commission is in discussions this week on an informal basis with EU member states before presenting its proposal to the Council for debate, the sources said.

The Commission declined to comment.

Reuters

Russia arrests four suspected gunmen as toll from concert massacre climbs

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 143 people in a ...
News
1 month ago

Ukraine's army chief says eastern front under intense Russian assault

Ukraine's army chief said Moscow's forces were taking significant losses during their attacks in the east, but were also making tactical gains
News
1 week ago

Record flood waters rise in Russia's Urals, forcing thousands to evacuate

Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least ...
News
2 weeks ago

Russia says dialogue with Nato at 'zero' but it doesn't seek open conflict

Russia-Nato relations are worsening but Moscow has no intention of entering a conflict with a Nato country, Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...