Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
Mehr said no individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region.
Reuters
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
Mehr said no individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region.
Reuters
With explosions in Iran, Islamic State attempts a comeback
67 Pakistani nationals turned back at OR Tambo airport after failing immigration test
At least 79 drown, hundreds missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
Afghan asylum seekers to look elsewhere
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos