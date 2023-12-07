×

World

WATCH | UK PM Sunak introduces 'watertight' immigration bill

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 07 December 2023 - 16:57

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “absolutely committed” to seeing his Rwandan migration policy through and says he's confident he can get it done despite opposition in his party.

Sunak briefed media on Thursday on the anti-illegal immigration bill, also known as the Rwanda bill. Sunak said the bill will make prospect of courts blocking deportation decision “vanishingly rare”.

“This bill blocks every reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off. The only, extremely narrow exception will be if you can prove with credible and compelling evidence you specifically have a real and imminent risk of serious and irreversible harm.

“We have to recognise that as a matter of law — and if we didn’t, we’d undermine the treaty we’ve just signed with Rwanda. But I am telling you now, we have set the bar so high it will be vanishingly rare for anyone to meet it,” said Sunak.

The bill will be debated by MPs next Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

