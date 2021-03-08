French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

French billionaire Olivier Dassault died on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation , builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.

The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police source. The pilot was also killed.