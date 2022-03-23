WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to get married in prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.

Assange is being held in jail while U.S. authorities seek his extradition to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019 and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, whom he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.

The registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley.

The prison has refused permission for journalists or a photographer to be present as witnesses on security grounds.