World

Taliban orders girl high schools remain closed, leaving students in tears

By Reuters - 23 March 2022 - 10:35
Zinat Karimi, 17, raises her hand during 10th-grade class at the Zarghoona high school on July 25 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. File picture
Zinat Karimi, 17, raises her hand during 10th-grade class at the Zarghoona high school on July 25 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. File picture
Image: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on its announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home. They said many students left in tears.

“We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying,” said a student, not being named for security reasons.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment.

The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew.

The Ministry of Education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls.

On Tuesday evening a Ministry of Education spokesperson released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.

However on Wednesday a Ministry of Education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.

“We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order,” said the notice.

The country's ministry of education spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.

The Taliban is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.

“Hearing disturbing reports that female students above the sixth grade will not be invited back to school by the authorities, if true, what could possibly be the reason?” said Deborah Lyons, the head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a Tweet.

At least 58 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar killed at least 58 people and ...
News
2 weeks ago

ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom

Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, blew himself up as US forces approached. The raid on the jihadist leader came after months ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia