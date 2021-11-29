WATCH | Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija praised for this passionate clap back at travel bans

Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, co-chairperson of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, has received praise online after she slammed the latest travel bans imposed on African countries.

Several countries have imposed restrictions amid fears about the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. It was first detected in SA last week using samples taken between November 14 and 16.

In a scathing interview with the BBC over the weekend, Olatunbosun-Alakija criticised western countries for denying access to travellers from African countries, including SA.

She said the world should have been prepared for a new and “inevitable” Covid-19 crisis.

“Had the first Covid-19 virus, the one first identified in China last year, originated in Africa it is clear the world would have locked us away and thrown away the key,” she said.

“There would have been no urgency to develop vaccines because we would have been expendable. Africa would have become known as the continent of Covid-19. What is going on is inevitable and is a result of the world’s failure to vaccinate in an equitable, urgent and speedy manner.”