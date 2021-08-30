Hurricane Ida slams critical US oil port as it makes landfall at Port Fourchon

The Louisiana port is the only US deepwater terminal capable of offloading supertankers. It handles about 10% to 15% of the country's domestic oil, 10% to 15% of the nation's imports of foreign oil, and is also connected to about half of the US refining capacity, according to the Port Fourchon website. It services 90% of the Gulf of Mexico's deepwater oil production.

As of Saturday, some 91% of US Gulf of Mexico oil production was suspended, according to the offshore regulator. The Gulf supplies about 17% of the nation's oil.

Ida intensified faster than officials predicted, prompting evacuations along the Gulf Coast and business closures. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday warned it could be the state's worst direct hit since the 1850s.

Other ports in southern Louisiana, including Houma and the Port of New Orleans were closed on Sunday, while in Mississippi Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula and the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway were shut.

LOOP was formed in 1972 and became a limited liability company in 1996 as a joint venture between Marathon Pipe Line, Shell Oil Company and a unit of Valero Energy.