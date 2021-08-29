Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden headed to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honour members of the US military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week.

An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will meet the families of service members killed in the attack, a White House schedule showed.

They will then witness the transfer of the troops' remains from an aircraft flown to the base in Delaware.

Thursday's attack, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident for US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.