WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

By Reuters - 27 April 2021 - 11:33
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia.
Image: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

"On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don't have a review meeting scheduled yet," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted "inherent risks" and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

