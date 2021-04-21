US judge rejects ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's bid to end sentence early

Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.

He spent a little over one year in the Otisville, New York, prison before being allowed to serve his term in his Manhattan apartment, as the Covid-19 pandemic began tearing through the nation's prisons.

Cohen had sought to end home confinement on May 29.

His projected release date is now November 22, reflecting more than five months of credits for good behaviour.

In a text message, Cohen said that despite the “adverse decision” on his petition, “all attention” should be directed to the murder conviction on Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the “justice for George Floyd.”

Last July, Cohen was returned to prison for two weeks amid a dispute with federal officials over his plan for a tell-all book critical of his former boss.

The book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” was published in September.