US House Speaker Pelosi criticised for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life'

“Speaker Pelosi's comment about George Floyd was totally inappropriate. At a minimum, she should apologise,” said Josh McLaurin, a Democratic member of the Georgia state legislature, on Twitter. “But more than that, I think the gaffe clarifies how much this country would benefit from a Black Speaker of the House.”

Black Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who holds a high position in House Democratic leadership, is seen as a possible future speaker or House majority leader.

The Pelosi-led House has passed the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” which aims to put a stop to aggressive law enforcement tactics that have targeted African Americans and other minorities.

The bill, which has not yet been considered by the Senate, would ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit military equipment used by police departments and require officers to wear body cameras. It also would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct.

Antonio Romanucci, a Chicago attorney on the team representing Floyd's family, noted that Pelosi had twice called the family on Tuesday.

“Our speaker is a great leader. She is somebody that wants to see this through,” Romanucci said, referring to the bill.