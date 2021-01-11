WATCH| Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence

"Now I grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy...Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," he said.

"Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door."

Schwarzenegger, 73, who started out as a bodybuilder before reaching worldwide fame through his roles in films such as The Running Man and Predator, revealed he had domestic violence at the hands of his father.

"Now, I've never shared this so publicly because it is a painful memory. But my father would come home drunk, once or twice a week, and he would scream and hit us, and scare my mother," he said.

"I did not hold him totally responsible because out neighbour was doing the same thing to his family, and so was the next neighbour over. I heard it with my own ears and saw it with my own eyes."

Schwarzenegger said Trump, who would be remembered as the worst president in U.S. history, had "sought a coup by misleading people with lies".

The actor urged Americans to put aside their political beliefs and heal together.