IN PICTURES | Chaos erupts as pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice-President Mike Pence rebuffed the president's demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senate's Republican leader denounced a bid in Congress to undo the election outcome.

On the same day a runoff election in Georgia looked set to put control of Congress in Democratic hands, Trump supporters overturned barricades and clashed with police on the US Capitol grounds and streamed inside the building.