World

Trump experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, says White House official -AP, New York Times

By Reuters - 02 October 2020 - 16:12
Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive, a White House official said on Friday according to the Associated Press and the New York Times.

Two people familiar with his condition told the Times they were coldlike symptoms. 

Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday.
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X