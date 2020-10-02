Trump experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, says White House official -AP, New York Times
President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive, a White House official said on Friday according to the Associated Press and the New York Times.
Two people familiar with his condition told the Times they were coldlike symptoms.
