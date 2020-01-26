WATCH | Courageous Durban dog 'Bilbo' found alive after going missing for a month

The family of Bilbo, a resilient Newlands, Durban, dog is celebrating after he was found far from home on Thursday after being missing for more than a month.

The heartwarming story was shared by Tracy Mclelland Smit, who works for Lost Souls Animal Rescue in KwaZulu-Natal, according to her Facebook profile.

“The best news ever ever ever, we found Bilbo,” shared Smit.

The news was met with excitement by her followers, who praised her for continuing the search for weeks on end. Asked by one user how they found Bilbo, she said the pet had been spotted “on the outer boundaries of a school field” the night before, prompting a search on Thursday morning.