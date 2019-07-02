France lambasts Italy's "hysterical" migrant policy, Rome fires back

France accused Italy on Tuesday of acting hysterically over immigration and failing to live up to its duties, triggering a fresh war of words between the increasingly acrimonious European neighbours.

Paris and Rome have repeatedly clashed over the past year on immigration as the Italian government looks to stop charity rescue ships from picking up would-be asylum seekers in the Mediterranean sea and bringing them to Italy.

"I think that basically the Italian government has not been up to the task," spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told France's BFM-TV, taking particular aim at Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who has recently approved new anti-immigrant measures.

"Mr. Matteo Salvini's behaviour has not been acceptable as far as I am concerned," she said, accusing him of creating a "hysterical" atmosphere over immigration. "This is a painful subject, a complex subject which the EU and France have previously been in solidarity with Italy over," she added.