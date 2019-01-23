Israeli student killed in Australia is buried in her home town

The family and friends of an Israeli student who was killed in Australia walked in a funeral procession through the streets of her home town on Wednesday.

Mourners gathered to witness the body of 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe being laid to rest in a cemetery in the Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye in northern Israel, a week after she was found dead.

The procession wound several kilometres through the narrow streets to a mosque near the central market.

She was then buried in a tree-filled cemetery on the eastern edge of town, as an imam prayed over her body, saying: "May God stay with her, and raise you to heaven in peace, Aiia."

Maasarwe's death caused outrage in Australia, where thousands marched over the weekend calling for safety for women.