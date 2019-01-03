No-deal EU exit "far more likely" if parliament rejects PM May's deal - minister

Britain is more likely to end up leaving the European Union without a deal if parliament rejects the agreement Prime Minister Theresa May has negotiated with Brussels, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

With less than three months until Brexit lawmakers will make a pivotal decision later this month: accept May's plans for a managed exit and relatively close economic ties, or reject the deal and spawn huge uncertainty about the country's next steps.

"No deal will be far more likely if MPs (Members of Parliament) reject the government's Brexit deal later this month," Barclay wrote in the Daily Express newspaper, arguing that May's plan was the only "workable deal" available.