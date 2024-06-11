South Africa

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight withdraws resignation

By DispatchLIVE - 11 June 2024 - 08:00
Lulama Ngcukayitobi
Image: FILE

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has backtracked on his decision to step down from his position.

In a statement on Monday night, ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) officials met on Monday and considered, among other items, Ngcukayitobi's request to step down to pursue other personal interests.

Ngqondi said after positive discussions, Ngcukayitobi finally withdrew his request.

Read more here: www.dispatchlive.co.za

