Man gets 5 years for posting fake warning about plot to assassinate Ramaphosa
Kasper (38) of De Aar says he was frustrated by his unemployment
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
The De Aar regional court on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old Elrico Kasper to five years in prison for cyber fraud, following a social media post involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
During Ramaphosa's 2023 Human Rights Day visit to De Aar, Kasper said people were planning to assassinate the President on a social media post.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the accused was located and taken in for questioning.
“A disruptive operation consisting of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Crime Intelligence was operationalised and the team located the accused.
“He was then taken in for questioning and he admitted to having posted such, citing the frustration of unemployment,” said Senokoatsane.
Kasper made numerous court appearances until his sentencing.
The NPA has welcomed the sentencing of the accused and hopes it will work as a deterrent for other perpetrators of cyber crimes.
“Is it important that people be aware that the dissemination of false information through social media platforms will lead to people being prosecuted,” he said.
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation provincial head, Maj-Gen Steven Mabuela, congratulated the team including the prosecution team for the sterling work done.
