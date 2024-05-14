Children can save lives: Elastoplast equips youth with vital first aid skills

For so long, first aid training has been focused on adults so that grown-ups are able to administer care in an emergency. However, young people are often first responders in a crisis, especially in communities where small children are vulnerable or without adequate adult supervision.

“More lives could be saved, health challenges avoided and trauma contained if those first on the scene were trained in administering wound care and basic first aid,” says Nokuthula Khumalo, brand manager for Elastoplast. “This is why the SA Red Cross Society Western Cape's First Aid Schools Project is such a fantastic initiative” — and why SA's number one plaster brand has committed to supporting it.

Started in 2022, the First Aid Schools Project provides basic first aid training in primary schools and youth-based organisations within the Western Cape.