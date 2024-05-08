South Africa

New cable installation on M1 bridge will take time, says City Power

Interconnectors being used to expedite restoration of power

08 May 2024 - 13:13
City Power said installation of new cables on the M1 bridge will take time because of extensive damage and technical problems.
City Power said installation of new cables on the M1 bridge will take time because of extensive damage and technical problems.
Image: Supplied

The City Power team has managed to reroute some of the underground cable network and is working on connecting the remaining six joints after they were able to connect four joints on Tuesday night.

The destruction of the network that runs through tunnels follows the fire that resulted from vandalism last week. This caused power supply interruptions in Parktown, Newtown, Braamfontein, the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.

City Power said testing will begin after the outstanding joints have been connected.

“If the outcomes of the tests are positive, the team will start restoring supply in a gradual and staggered manner to avoid triggering a trip. This is part of the efforts parallel to the work of replacing the burnt and stolen cables,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Installation of new cables on the M1 bridge will take time because of extensive damage and technical problems.

“A separate team from the one working on replacing destroyed cables on the highway has been working on interconnector cables between Braamfontein, Fort and Ridge substations, to try to expedite the restoration of power. That team has made significant strides.”

The team has so far managed to bring back Braamfontein, Braampark, Liberty Life, Thuso House, Metro Centre and other buildings through back-feeding efforts.

“The entity’s plan of using interconnectors to restore supply will continue throughout the day. That plan will be attached to the implementation of load rotation to ensure as many customers as possible can share in the access to power after a prolonged period in the dark.

“A notice to inform customers of the load-rotation plan will be issued. The estimated time of restoration will be communicated. Customers are encouraged to unplug appliances during the outage to avoid a trip when supply is restored.”

TimesLIVE

Gas, structural tests needed after M1 tunnel fire, says City Power

Before City Power can restore supply to the affected areas after cables caught fire underground along the M1  this week, tests must be conducted to ...
News
5 days ago

Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg

Underground cables that caught fire on Tuesday midnight on the M1 have caused a massive power outage in several areas around Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Police arrest illegal miners 'linked' to M1 robberies

A group of men believed to be involved in the robberies of motorists on the M1 have been arrested.
News
2 months ago

High-calibre firearms discovered, six arrested in foiled Sandton robbery

Gauteng police apprehended a gang that was allegedly planning to commit a robbery on Sunday using a marked courier truck.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women