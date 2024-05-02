Gas, structural tests needed after M1 tunnel fire, says City Power

Before City Power can restore electricity to the affected areas after cables caught fire underground along the M1 this week, tests must be conducted to assess the gas levels in the tunnels, the power utility says.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) also needs to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel, to ascertain that it will not collapse and harm technicians while working.

“As soon as those two safety aspects have been addressed, City Power will start clearing the rubble and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire on the electricity infrastructure,” he said.

The fire, which began on Tuesday evening, cut off power supply to Braamfontein, part of the Johannesburg CBD, Parktown and parts of Newtown. It also led to road closures in the area.