WATCH LIVE | Cellphone data in sharp focus as state witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2024 - 10:50

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to shift its focus to cellphone data and records when the cross-examination of state witness Gideon Gouws resumes at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the defence to consult with the accused.

