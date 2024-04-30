South Africa

Remains of Botswana citizens who died in Limpopo bus crash repatriated

By TimesLIVE - 30 April 2024 - 20:36
These coffins contain the remains of 45 people who were killed in a bus accident in Limpopo on March 28. The remains were being repatriated from Polokwane International Airport to Botswana on Tuesday.
Image: Facebook/Limpopo health department

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Botswana high commissioner Dr Sanji Monageng and social development MEC Nandi Ndalana on Tuesday led the repatriation process of the remains of 45 Botswana citizens at Polokwane International Airport.

The remains belong to individuals who died in a bus accident at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 road on March 28, with only one survivor. 

The Limpopo health department said a multidisciplinary team, including the police victim identification unit, the biology section of the forensic science laboratory unit, forensic pathology services, and their Botswana counterparts, had been working since the day of the accident to recover and positively identify the human remains through the DNA process.

It said the meticulous process ensured that the human remains would be returned to their respective families. 

“It has been a long, tiring and traumatising journey for the team. However, we are comforted by the fact that the families will finally find closure,” Ramathuba said. 

TimesLIVE

