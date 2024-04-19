Eight people died when a bus and a truck collided early on Thursday on the R555 in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.
Eight die on way to work in Limpopo bus, truck crash
Eight people died when a bus and a truck collided early on Thursday on the R555 in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.
According to the Limpopo transport and community safety department, the crash was caused by a bus overtaking unsafely, which sideswiped a truck.
The deceased were all passengers in the truck who were going to work at a brick manufacturing company.
Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani sent condolences to the families of the victims.
Radzilani called on motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules.
