South Africa

Eight die on way to work in Limpopo bus, truck crash

19 April 2024 - 09:34
The fatal accident was allegedly caused by a bus overtaking unsafely, which sideswiped a truck.
Image: Supplied

Eight people died when a bus and a truck collided early on Thursday on the R555 in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

According to the Limpopo transport and community safety department, the crash was caused by a bus overtaking unsafely, which sideswiped a truck.

The deceased were all passengers in the truck who were going to work at a brick manufacturing company.

Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani sent condolences to the families of the victims.

Radzilani called on motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules.

TimesLIVE

