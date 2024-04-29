WATCH | Youth know more about voting after watching doccie

One of the participants in the documentary, Ushordan Joseph, said the documentary was an eye-opener.
“I wasn’t interested in politics but the documentary helped a lot in terms of what voting is, the importance of voting, and democracy. I encourage young people to go through the manifestos of different parties to make better decisions.”
Another participant, Lebohang Zimba, said the aim of the documentary is to encourage young people to take the lead.
“The young people that I have worked with were either misinformed or not interested in politics and that got me worried because if you are not informed and not interested, you are unaware of the power you have.”
The documentary will be played in different places across the country.
The national elections will be held on May 29.
While millions of youth have registered to vote next month, some are still not sure who to vote for and why their vote is important.
Nineteen-year-old Paballo Phege was among dozens of young people who attended the launch of We the Voters, a documentary that follows nine people from all works of life as they talk about their concerns around voting. The launch was held at Freedom Park in Tshwane on Saturday and hosted by Rivonia Circle.
“I thought I was the only one who didn’t know enough about politics but hearing that some old people also have no clue about who or why they should vote is a bit comforting," said Phege.
“I think there should be more of these lessons so that young people can be encouraged to vote," she said.
During group discussions, participants engaged each other on social matters affecting their own communities such as crime, unemployment and education.
Given Malatjie, 27, said he wished he had received the information learnt from the doccie before voter registration.
“I have never voted before because of the empty promises made by the political parties when they want our votes. When it’s time for elections, that’s when they come with donations, food parcels and T-shirts, just to get us to vote for them.”
