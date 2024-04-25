×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Father gets life imprisonment for raping his son

Boy reported the rape to his stepmother but she did not want to talk in court

25 April 2024 - 08:56
The boy reported the rape to his stepmother, but she did not want to talk in court. Stock photo.
The boy reported the rape to his stepmother, but she did not want to talk in court. Stock photo.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his son in 2021.

The Lesotho citizen, an illegal immigrant, was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday in the Ladybrand magistrate's court.

In November 2021, the father took his son with him to the mountain to dig for muti.

“He told the boy to 'give him a little bit' and raped him. The boy reported it to his stepmother, but she did not want to talk in court,” Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said.

Magistrate Johan van Zyl found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape and a fine of R3,500 or six months for being in the country illegally. 

TimesLIVE

Joy as appeals court reverses acquittal for rape six years later

A former paramedic who was acquitted of raping his girlfriend six years ago will now have to face the music after a court set aside his acquittal.
News
5 hours ago

Police instructor arrested for allegedly raping trainee

A Western Cape police instructor was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Sunday for allegedly raping a female police ...
News
2 days ago

Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman: Limpopo police

A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
News
3 hours ago

Free State teacher accused of raping grade 12 pupil granted R3k bail

A Free State school teacher accused of raping a matric pupil has been granted R3,000 bail after his unopposed application.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...