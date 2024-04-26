Hairdresser and salon owner Petros Chavane said he is forced to turn away customers sometimes. "It's very bad," Chavane said.
Lack of water gives community the blues
Mataffin's service problems because area not planned, says Mbombela
Image: mandla khoza
The community of Mataffin in the shadows of the impressive Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga say running tap water is a dream they've lost hope will ever come true.
While the R1.2bn 2010 World Cup stadium has water, Mataffin residents rely on water tankers provided by the City of Mbombela once a week.
However, residents in some sections of the area said they had not seen a drop of water for three weeks as they were told the tankers have broken down.
Those who can afford to have bought water tanks for their homes, which they fill through purchases from water traders.
"It is hard when you don't have water. We last had water delivered three weeks ago. If the tanker did not come, one has to ask for a bucket of water from those who have tanks at their houses," said resident Nkosinathi Mashaba.
"People get tired [of always giving water to others]. When you have been given water, you decide if you cook with it or you bath or wash your clothes. So, first thing is cooking and the rest shall follow."
SOWETAN | More action needed after cholera crisis
