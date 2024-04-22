PAC stalwart Pheko was an intellectual heritage leader

PAC stalwart Motsoko Pheko has been described as invaluable contributor to human development, one who had unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and human dignity and a father figure.
Tributes continue to pour in for Dr Pheko, a Struggle veteran who died on Friday at the age of 93.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “With the passing of Motsoko Pheko, we are grateful for the extended lifetime during which this son of Lesotho became a champion of our liberation Struggle and fought for the rights of dispossessed and landless people who had endured colonialism and apartheid.
“His diverse qualifications and interests made Motsoko Pheko an invaluable contributor to human development and the intellectual heritage of our nation and that of our continent whose causes and accomplishments were uppermost in his consciousness and activism."
He said as the country celebrated 30 years of freedom, "we honour all individuals and political traditions who brought about the dispensation in which we live today and to whom we remain indebted".
Pheko has written more than 30 books on theology, history and international law. He was at one time president of the PAC. The party's current president, Mzwanele Nyhontso, said: "He was a tree of knowledge on the position of the Africanists, articulating the national question at every stage where he engaged a variety of people."
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Pheko’s legacy, as an esteemed academic and passionate advocate for African unity, would inspire generations to come.
"His unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and human dignity resonates deeply with the values that underpin our democracy. May the memory of Dr Motsoko Pheko serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he regarded Pheko as a father figure.
"Pheko's pivotal role in the Struggle is widely recognised, characterised by his uncompromising nature and steadfast dedication to the PAC. His unwavering commitment to the issue of land rights exemplifies his profound passion for justice and equality.
"Despite his initial appearance of being brisk, Motsoko Pheko was known to be a deeply warm individual upon closer acquaintance. His distinctive pan-African-coloured scarves made him easily recognisable from afar, adding to his memorable presence... His legacy will continue to be cherished and remembered fondly," Holomisa said.
PAC stalwart Pheko was an intellectual heritage leader
‘Advocate for African unity will inspire generations’
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
