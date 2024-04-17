×

South Africa

Sergeant attending to domestic violence complaint shot dead with own pistol

By TimesLIVE - 18 April 2024 - 09:22
Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot dead an on-duty police sergeant in Mamre on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 44-year-old on-duty police sergeant was shot dead in Mamre in the Western Cape on Wednesday. 

The sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street.

“Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said. 

The suspect also opened fire on the sergeant’s partner before fleeing the scene. The partner was not hurt. 

“It is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Police are there protect community members. They should not come under attack,” Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said. 

TimesLIVE 

