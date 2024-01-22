×

South Africa

Court finds him guilty on various counts

Child killer sentenced to life imprisonment

By Sowetan Reporter - 22 January 2024 - 07:00
After being on the run for over a month, the 44-year-old Vincent Phahlane surrendered to the police and he was kept in custody for three months before his trial started.
Image: 123F

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old nephew.

Mpumalanga police said Vincent Chunky Phahlane murdered Akanyang Maite of Vaalbank on November 30 2020.

“The court [Mpumalanga high court sitting in Middelburg] heard that on November 30 2020, the accused stole his father’s firearm and initially went to look for his ex-girlfriend at a school where she was reportedly working in Vaalbank. He called her on the mobile phone, asking her to come out, but when she refused, the accused randomly fired some shots in the school premises,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

“Thereafter, the accused is said to have  gone to the residence of his other ex-girlfriend in Vaalbank. Upon arrival, he found his ex-girlfriend’s aunt and informed her that he was looking for his ex’s child.

“It was during this time when he sadly shot and killed the little boy, who was her nephew. Panicking, the aunt screamed, and Phahlane is said to have shot her on the jaw, but she fortunately lived to tell the tale. After this shooting, the accused fled and the next day he took the firearm to his uncle and requested him to hand it over to his father before he went into hiding.”

Mdhluli said Phahlane disappeared for more than a month but handed himself over to police in Vaalbank on  January 7 2021.

“Phahlane was charged with murder, attempted murder, theft of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and for discharging a firearm in a public area. The accused was kept in custody for about three months, then he was granted bail in April 2021.

“On June 5 2023, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges and as a result, he was taken back to custody after the court withdrew his bail. He was in custody until the day his fate was decided by the court,” said Mdhluli.

Phahlane was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, eight years for attempted murder, seven years for theft, and another seven years for discharging a firearm in a public area.

He got another seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mdhluli said the court ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

“Lastly, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.” –  newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

