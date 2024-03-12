Murders hike in Gauteng as sexual offences drop

At least 1,787 people were murdered in Gauteng from October to December 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period the year before.
This was revealed by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, who released the quarterly crime statistics on Tuesday.
Of the 1,787 people murdered, 214 were women and 55 were children.
“The analysis of a sample of 1,691 cases revealed that the top-three contributors of the general increase of murder were arguments, misunderstandings, provocation and road rage by 185 cases, followed by robberies (house, business and street) by 154 cases and vigilantism by 84 cases,” said Mthombeni.
Other factors that contributed to murder increases in the province were multiple killings, where more than one victim was murdered in one incident.
Mthombeni cited incidents in De Deur and Diepsloot, saying in one of the incidents five men from a taxi association were found dead, lying on the ground with bullet wounds.
Two life sentences for man who raped 11-month-old daughter
There were six people who were rushed to hospital for medical attention and one of them succumbed to injuries at the facility.
Mthombeni said three taxis and four vehicles were riddled with bullet holes during the period under review.
The case is still under investigation.
He said in Diepsloot, five bodies were discovered near the community policing forum district office.
“Their charred bodies were found on a pile of bricks. It was alleged that they were chased, caught and tied before being 'necklaced’. Five suspects have since been arrested and were remanded in custody.”
The group is expected back in court on March 20.
Mthombeni said there had been a significant reduction in rape, sexual assaults and contact sexual offences.
“This reduction is attributed to measures that we have put in place such as enhancing partnerships with communities and NGOs (non-governmental organisations), awareness campaigns, suspect tracing operations coupled with good convictions by our courts.
Man wanted for rape arrested after assault report at Welkom mall
“These successes are being communicated through all the available channels of the media to serve as a deterrent to those that have intentions to commit rape,” he said.
Turning to robbery with aggravating circumstances, Mthombeni said it remained “stubborn”.
Carjacking and robberies at residential and non-residential premises fell within this sub-category, which has increased by 6.4%. Carjacking increased by 14.4% and robbery at residential premises increased by 4.6%.
He said truck hijacking had decreased by 7.8% and there were no bank robberies reported during this period.
“The incidents of robbery of cash-in-transit have been fluctuating over the five-year period. During the period under review, a total of 16 counts were recorded as compared to the 2022/2023 where we recorded 27 counts.”
Chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
