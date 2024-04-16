Eskom says its technicians are still working on a major power outage affecting about 95,000 customers in Tshwane.
According to the power utility, areas affected include Mathibestad, Makapanstad, GaMotla, Eersterus, Stinkwater, Dilopye, Suurman, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Mashimong, Bridgeview, Kudube, Temba, Rens, Hans Kekana and Hammanskraal West.
Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said on Monday just after 8pm a voltage transformer exploded at Babelegi substation.
A conductor and four insulators were damaged at one of the main lines affecting six substations.
Though Eskom does not have a time for restoration, it expects supply to be restored to most areas on Tuesday.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.”
TimesLIVE
Major power outage affecting about 95,000 residents in Tshwane
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
