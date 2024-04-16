×

South Africa

Major power outage affecting about 95,000 residents in Tshwane

16 April 2024 - 09:50
Eskom doesn't have an estimated time for restoration but hopes to restore power to most areas by the end of Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Eskom says its technicians are still working on a major power outage affecting about 95,000 customers in Tshwane.

According to the power utility, areas affected include Mathibestad, Makapanstad, GaMotla, Eersterus, Stinkwater, Dilopye, Suurman, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Mashimong, Bridgeview, Kudube, Temba, Rens, Hans Kekana and Hammanskraal West.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said on Monday just after 8pm a voltage transformer exploded at Babelegi substation.

A conductor and four insulators were damaged at one of the main lines affecting six substations.

Though Eskom does not have a time for restoration, it expects supply to be restored to most areas on Tuesday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.”

TimesLIVE

