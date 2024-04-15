Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe after being involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon while travelling from North West to Gauteng.
According to his department, the accident involved the car in which Ramokgopa was travelling with his two protectors and another vehicle.
The department said: “All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention. After a thorough examination, the minister has been discharged without hospital admission.
“The minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.”
* This is developing story
TimesLIVE
Electricity minister safe after car accident
Image: GCIS
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe after being involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon while travelling from North West to Gauteng.
According to his department, the accident involved the car in which Ramokgopa was travelling with his two protectors and another vehicle.
The department said: “All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention. After a thorough examination, the minister has been discharged without hospital admission.
“The minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.”
* This is developing story
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘The intensity of load-shedding is decreasing’ — Ramokgopa
WATCH | Media briefing on the implementation of the energy action plan
Stage 16 load-shedding nothing to worry about — Ramokgopa on ending power cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos