South Africa

Electricity minister safe after car accident

15 April 2024 - 09:06
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was discharged without hospital admission after being involved in a car accident. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe after being involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon while travelling from North West to Gauteng. 

According to his department, the accident involved the car in which Ramokgopa was travelling with his two protectors and another vehicle.

The department said: “All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention. After a thorough examination, the minister has been discharged without hospital admission.

“The minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.”

* This is developing story

TimesLIVE

