×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | ‘The intensity of load-shedding is decreasing’ — Ramokgopa

By TIMESLIVE - 09 April 2024 - 13:40
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the intensity of load-shedding is dropping. He briefed media on Tuesday to provide an update on implementation of the energy saving system. 

Stage 1 and 2 load-shedding accounted for half the power cuts South Africans experienced so far this year. Ramokgopa has attributed the reduction in load-shedding to Eskom’s “ramped-up planned maintenance and good management”.

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

Stage 3 load-shedding returns

The loss of three generating units and the delay in returning a further three units to service has led to load-shedding moving to stage 3.
News
3 weeks ago

Presidency says government is on track to reduce load-shedding

Significant progress has been made over the past six months in implementing the government’s plan to end load-shedding, the Presidency said on ...
News
1 week ago

Eskom again takes load-shedding responsibility from Ekurhuleni

Eskom will from Friday resume directly load-shedding of Ekurhuleni customers after the city's repeated failure to adhere to the agreed-upon code of ...
News
1 month ago

Tshwane takes steps to procure from independent power producers

The City of Tshwane says it has received positive feedback from 39 companies after its request for information notice was sent out to potential ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack