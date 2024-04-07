×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two KZN suspects arrested after allegedly kidnapping six people and demanding ransom

07 April 2024 - 15:40
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom. 

The pair were arrested on Saturday night at a house in Newlands East after a kidnapping incident in Pietermaritzburg last Friday. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said the suspects would appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

The suspects had allegedly demanded R120,000 for the release of the six men. 

Mhlongo said the men were allegedly held at a house and tortured by the suspects. 

Magma Security also confirmed the incident and said they were working with the police and other law enforcement agencies on the case. 

It is unclear whether the suspects had already extorted some money from the six men.

Woman kidnapped while exiting her driveway in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have confirmed the kidnapping of 34-year-old Sonam Gajjar, who was grabbed and bundled into her abductors' vehicle from the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cousins kidnapped in North West: Search launched

Two cousins were intercepted on their way to school on Wednesday and forced into their abductors' getaway car.
News
1 month ago

Cape Town gambler allegedly fakes kidnapping, steals rent money and extorts cash from family

A Cape Town man has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnapping because he wanted money to go gambling.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack