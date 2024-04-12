Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.
Nzimande announced his decision on Thursday after meeting with the organisation’s board as part of the interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency and ensure it remains focused on its mandate.
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration.
The department said the legal effect of the decision will be communicated on Friday through the government gazette.
On Sunday Nzimande is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board and announced further steps arising from his decision.
On Thursday Nzimande accepted the resignation of Ernest Khosa as chair of the NSFAS board.
TimesLIVE
Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board
Image: GCIS
