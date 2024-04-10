The company search shows that the two companies were deregistered for failure to submit annual returns, which is a legal requirement under the Companies Act. This process is the CIPC's way of cleansing the registry of inactive or noncompliant companies, ensuring a more accurate and reliable database for the public.
KPMG official accused of fraud has six companies
Two of Moema’s businesses have been deregistered
Arrested former bursaries specialist at KPMG, Fidelis Moema, is a director of six companies, two of which have been deregistered for noncompliance.
A company search conducted by Sowetan showed that Moema, 32, is an active director of Spaceman Media based in Braynston (Sandton), Arebeseng Triple M based at The Willows (Tshwane) and The Native Brothers, also located in Tshwane, while he is also running Restoration Business Forum from Steyn City in Johannesburg.
However, his two other companies – Moema and Associates in Tshwane, and New Harvest Minerals and Energy in Kempton Park – were finally deregistered in January this year by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) after years of noncompliance.
The company search shows that the two companies were deregistered for failure to submit annual returns, which is a legal requirement under the Companies Act. This process is the CIPC's way of cleansing the registry of inactive or noncompliant companies, ensuring a more accurate and reliable database for the public.
Moema was arrested last week for R16.6m fraud and money laundering committed between 2021 and 2022 when he was still employed by KMPG.
Hawks' spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Moema allegedly misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients and instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, he would allegedly pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies. The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account.
The Palm Ridge magistrate's court yesterday postponed his formal bail hearing to next week.
Addresses of some of the companies Moema owned led Sowetan to residential areas in Bryanston, Kempton Park and Pretoria. An employee at the Bryanston property said they called Moema "Big Boy" because of his expensive tastes in cars and clothes.
Moema's social media and that of his girlfriend Sthe Bhengu were the envy of many who witnessed the expensive vehicle purchases, overseas trips and even a helicopter gender reveal do.
In November 2022, Bhengu boasted on social media that Moema bought her a Range Rover which she said was a "push" gift. Bhengu has since deleted pictures of her with Moema on her Instagram while Moema's Facebook profile is empty with not even a single post and traces of pictures and friends list.
KPMG dismissed Moema in November 2022 after a stringent disciplinary process related to noncompliance with the firm’s policies.
In a statement on Friday, KPMG said it was only after his dismissal that the firm identified potential fraud committed by Moema and immediately initiated an internal forensic investigation.
"This investigation uncovered fraudulent behaviour related to bursary funds and as a result we reported the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities in February 2023. We continue to work closely with the authorities to bring this matter to a close," said Ignatius Sehoole, KPMG SA CEO.
KPMG says its approved bursars were not affected in R16m fraud case
Sehoole said forensic investigation identified alleged collusion by Moema with external parties, but he did not identify any company employee involved in the scheme.
However, KPMG does not feature on Moema's LinkedIn profile, where he states he is an "HR IT systems and data supporter at Ford Middle East & Africa".
Moema states that he has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Johannesburg in human resources, and an honours degree in information science/information and knowledge management, which he completed at the University of Pretoria.
"I am currently completing my mMaster's in information science at the University of Pretoria, while working at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa as an HR IT systems and data supporter. I thrive in an environment where no two work days are exactly the same.
"I am a conscientious person who works hard and pays attention to detail. I am a team player with drive and stamina. I'm flexible, quick to pick up new skills and eager to learn from others. I also have lots of ideas, enthusiasm and a genuine business interest," reads Moema's LinkedIn profile.
